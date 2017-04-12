Joliet, Lockport and Shorewood Police Blotter: Mar. 14-20

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Joliet, Shorewood and Lockport police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JOLIET

MARCH 14

Cynthia Kindred, 34, of Joliet, was cited near E. Jackson and Collins for improper lighting, failure to signal, and no valid driver’s license.

Ruby M. Sanchez, 53, of Joliet, was cited near E. Jackson and Collins for no registration lights, disregarding a traffic control device, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Victor Diaz, 28, of Plainfield, , was cited on the 2100 block of W. Jefferson

for driving while license suspended.

Vanisha Davis, 22, of Joliet, was cited near Maple and Ridgewood for obstructed view, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Randy L. Stokes, 44, of Joliet, was cited near McKinley and Seneca for improper lighting and driving while license suspended.

MARCH 15

Suspects entered a vehicle on the 1900 block of Hillcrest Road and stole a purse, wallet, assorted change and prescription medication.

Suspects entered an unlocked vehicle on the 1900 block of Hillcrest Road

and stole a laptop.

Jorge L. Santos-Manrique, 42, of Joliet, was cited near E. Jackson and Collins for no registration lights, improper display of registration, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Ryan T. Vincent, 40, of Joliet, was cited near S. Rock Run and W. County Farm roads

for failure to reduce speed and driving while license revoked.

MARCH 16

Raymond M. Arnold, 26, of New Lenox was cited on the 200 block of SW Circle Drive for two counts of improper signaling, disregarding a stop sign, driving while license revoked and fleeing/eluding police.

MARCH 17

Suspects entered a construction site on the 2400 block of Plainfield Road and stole 100-foot of aluminum gutters and 24-foot. of downspouts.

Esther Pichardo, 30, of Joliet, was cited near Walnut and Sterling

for improper stopping in roadway and driving while license suspended.

Matthew Doyle, 35, of Crestwood was cited near E. Cass and Walnut for improper lane usage and driving while license suspended.

MARCH 18

Elgy L. Booth, 30, of Joliet, was arrested on the 100 block of Paterson Road for battery after he allegedly struck a security guard.

Suspects stole a 1998 Dodge Ram from the driveway of a residence on the 200 block of Oscar.

Suspects broke the window of a vehicle on the 18000 block of S. Briggs in order to enter it and steal a 7″ touchscreen stereo from the dashboard.

Todd A. Mills, 53, of Joliet, was cited near Sterling and N. Hebbard for driving while license revoked.

Vince Rangel, 51, of Joliet, was arrested near Plainfield and Sycamore roads for DUI, speeding, and improper lane us.

Edward A. Prater, 38, of Joliet, was arrested near Peale and E. Washington for illegal parking in roadway, improper lane usage, impeding traffic movement, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and DUI/drugs.

Ernest L. Myers, 50, of Lockport, was cited near Scott and E. Van Buren streets for obstructed view and driving while license suspended.

Alex Hernandez, 32, of Joliet, was cited near N. Larkin and Mason roads for improper lighting, no child restraint and no valid driver’s license.

Jose J. Ibarra, 35, of Joliet, was arrested near Henderson and Washington

for improper lane us, driving while license suspended and DUI.

Taurean Johnson, 34, of Chicago was cited near S. Chicago Street and W. Schweitzer Road for speeding and driving while license suspended.

MARCH 19

Lucas McGann, 25, of of Crest Hill, was arrested near W. Jefferson and N. Midland for DUI, driving while license suspended and speeding.

Terrell Hunter, 26, of Joliet, was cited near E. Cass and Henderson for disobeying a stop sign and no valid driver’s license.

James F. Bendel, 50, of New Lisbon, Wis., was arrested near S. Weber and W. Renwick roads for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, no headlight, and DUI.

Stacey Brown, 53, of Crest Hill was cited near near Plainfield Road and N. Larkin Avenue for no valid driver’s license and expired registration.

MARCH 20

Frances Walker-Andrews, 52, of Joliet, was cited near E. Washington and Richards for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed, expired registration and improper turn.

Suspects broke into a detached garage on the 300 block of Middletree and stole a grill and a garage door motor.

Wiley Pettway III, 21, of Chicago was cited near E. Millsdale and S. Chicago, for improper lane usage, speeding, and driving while license suspended.

Kristina Montoya, 24, of Joliet, was cited near S. Weber and W. Division for driving while license suspended and improper lighting.

LOCKPORT

MARCH 16

Suspects stole a tan 2014 Toyota Corolla from the driveway of a residence on the 1300 block of Highland.

MARCH 18

Edward C. Dus, 22, of Chicago was arrested near W. Renwick Road and S. Independence Drive for speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and DUI.

SHOREWOOD

MARCH 17

Edwin G. Zayas 23, of Plainfield, , was arrested at 10:08 p.m. on the 800 block of Brookforest Avenue on a Will County warrant after his vehicle was stopped for a registration violation.

MARCH 18

Kenneth Gomes, 49, of Shorewood, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. on the 1000 block Breckenridge Lane for domestic battery after officers responded to a disturbance.

Nicholas M. Puleo, 38, of Joliet, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. on the 200 block of Brookforest Avenue for driving on a suspended license and expired registration following a traffic stop.

MARCH 19

Luis O. Najera, 34, of Plainfield, , was arrested at 8:50 p.m. near Breckenridge Lane and Vertin Blvd for speeding and no valid registration