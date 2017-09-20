Joliet man arrested on 2016 sexual assault

Sheriff Mike Kelley is announcing the arrest of Thomas R. Staszak, 49, of Joliet on sexual assault charges. On July 12, 2016, the Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to a location in Joliet in regards to a sexual assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a 19-year-old male who stated that he had been previously contacted by a man on a social media website who was interested in partaking in a meeting. The victim stated that prior to the meeting both men agreed that the encounter would not include sexual acts. The victim alleged that upon meeting Staszak in his vehicle he was sexually assaulted. He eventually was able to escape from Staszak’s vehicle and began screaming for help.

A witness who observed the victim screaming called 911. Deputies arrived on scene and Joliet Fire transported the victim to Presence St. Joe’s Hospital where he was treated and released.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were unable to locate the offender on the specific website. In late March 2017, Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified that a possible match of the offender was again located on the same website. Detectives subsequently were able to locate and positively identify Staszak.

A warrant was issued Sept. 19 and Sheriff’s detectives picked up Staszak at his residence. He was brought in for questioning and charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, one count of attempted criminal sexual assault and one count of sex abuse. His bond was set for $50,000.