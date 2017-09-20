Joliet Noon Lions Club donates, plans fall events

The Joliet Noon Lions Club recently submitted a $1,000 to Lions Club International to aid in humanitarian relief in light of the two destructive storms.

Lions Club International recently sent $100,000 to the hardest hit parts of Texas, Louisiana, and now to Florida to help provide needed life saving food, water, blankets, etc.

In October the Joliet Noon Lions Club is participating in the State of Illinois Candy Day on October 13 and 14, and on October 18, and will conduct a Diabetic Eye Screening at Will/Grundy Medical Center through the clinic by appointment.

November events include its Fall Pancake Breakfast at the Joliet Moose Lodge, November 18, along with pictures with Santa, nut sales, and raffles. On December 16, the Noon Lions will participate in “Wreaths Across America” at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Locally, during August, the Club held three eye screenings: on August 3, it participated with Catholic Charities’ Back To School Fair and screened over 167 children and adults; on August 23, it held a public eye screening at the Senior Services of Will County; and on August 26, held an eye screening at the Joliet Public Library Downtown Branch.

The Joliet Noon Lions continues its community support together with Lions International Worldwide Humanitarian Services.