Joliet police conducting safety checkpoints during Memorial Day holiday

Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton announced that the Joliet Police Department, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, will participate in a statewide effort to increase seatbelt usage and reduce the number of impaired drivers over the Memorial Day holiday.

From now through May 30 special enforcement efforts will include saturation patrols, seatbelt enforcement zones, and a roadside safety checkpoint throughout the City. Officers assigned to these details will be checking for occupant and child restraint violations, cell phone usage violations, and other violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code.

According to Chief Benton, “Our primary goal will be to increase compliance with existing traffic laws to ensure safer roadways throughout the City of Joliet.”

Drivers and passengers are encouraged to always wear a seatbelt, to never use an electronic communication device while driving, and never drink and drive.

These campaigns are possible through traffic safety enforcement grants from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The City of Joliet is the fourth largest city in the state of Illinois, located just 45 miles southwest of Chicago’s Loop. Home to over 147,000 residents, in addition to thriving businesses and attractions, the City of Joliet is easily accessible by rail, auto and bus transit. A perfect place to live, work and play, Joliet is constantly