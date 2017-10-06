Joliet, Redeemed Connection Ministries offering snow removal assistance

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk recently announced that the City of Joliet, working in conjunction with Redeemed Connection Ministries, will offer a program to assist with residential snow removal for Joliet senior citizens age 65 and over and Joliet residents with disabilities.

The City is asking any local residents, church groups, or students needing community service hours to contact Reverend Adrian Heath at Redeemed Connection Ministries to sign up. In the upcoming weeks, Redeemed Connection Ministries will begin accepting requests for assistance from any Joliet senior citizen or Joliet citizen with disabilities who would like to participate this winter.

“This is an exciting program that myself and District 4 Councilwoman Bettye Gavin have been working on for some time. I think it is a great idea to lend a helping hand to our senior citizens and people with disabilities who may struggle during the winter months. I want to thank Reverend Heath for taking a leadership role with this, and I am really excited about moving this program forward” stated Mayor O’Dekirk.

Anyone who is interested in assisting with the snow removal is encouraged to contact Reverend Heath at Rev.Heath1@gmail.com or (815) 582-0703.