Joliet residence site of apparent murder-suicide

The parents of two young men recently charged for murder were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Feb. 5.

Angel Morgan, 43, and Patrick Morgan, 49, were pronounced dead just after 4 a.m. in their north Bluff Street home in Joliet.

“We received a call at 12:48 p.m. from a family member, and they said they went to the apartment building and noticed they were dead,” said Deputy Police Chief Al Roechner. “That person called the police department and officers arrived.”

Law enforcement authorities believe the couple was killed in a murder-suicide.

Police officers reportedly found the woman shot twice, a male subject shot once and a handgun at the crime scene. Police believe Patrick was responsible for what occurred early Sunday.

Roechner said it’s unclear who owned the weapon.

“(Patrick) does own a handgun,” he said. “We’re trying to figure that out.”

Roechner said there was no one else at the residence except for the couple.

“It does appear to be a murder-suicide,” he said. “No one is at risk.”

Though the investigation continues, an autopsy report was conducted early Sunday.

“I do know there was a history of domestic disputes,” Roechner said. “But, they were back together at this point.”

The two are the parents of Amari and Blaique Morgan, who both face felony charges stemming from a January 2016 murder. Both are in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Will County court records show that Patrick filed for and received orders of protection against Angel in 2002 and 2016, while Angel was denied a motion to place an order of protection against Patrick in 2009.

The final cause and manner of the Joliet couple’s deaths is pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports, Roechner said.