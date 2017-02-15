Joliet, Shorewood and Lockport Police Blotter, Jan. 31-Feb. 4

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Joliet, Shorewood and Lockport police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JOLIET

JANUARY 31

Tashae McNulty, 21, of Crete, was arrested at 14 W. Jefferson St. for criminal trespass to state property and resisting a police officer. Person/s unknown entered a trailer on the 2100 block of S. Chicago Street and removed six backpack blowers, six grass trimmers, two chainsaws, one brick saw, one compactor, and two compressors. Phillip A. Pemble, 28, of Rockdale was arrested near Cherry Hill Road and I80 for theft over $500. Daniel Michalek, 55, of New Lenox was cited near S. Briggs and E. Washington for no valid registration, improper use of registration, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Shayla R. Applewhite, 25, of Joliet was cited near Collins and E. Jackson for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

FEBRUARY 1

Gloria Cisneros, 34, of Joliet was cited near N. Center and Division streets for no valid registration, no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Samantha D. Washington, 29, of Joliet was cited near Collins and Woodruff for driving while license revoked and expired registration.

Yazojara Castelan, 21, of Joliet was cited near Richards and E. Washington streets for failure to signal, disobeying a traffic control device, failure to yield emergency vehicle and no valid drivers’ license.

Victor H. Hernandez, 28, of Joliet was cited near Sugar Creek Drive and Sugar Valley Road for disobeying a traffic control device, no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

FEBRUARY 2

Luis Raul Vargas, 41, of Joliet was cited near E. Jackson and Scott St. for failure to signal and driving while license suspended.

Paige Bridges, 20, of Joliet was cited near S. Briggs and Mable Avenue for driving while license suspended and improper display of registration.

FEBRUARY 3

Ashleigh D. Morris, 25, of Joliet was cited near Woodward and Ewing for failure to signal and driving while license suspended.

Person(s) unknown broke into a residence on the 2400 block of Poplar Street and stole a bookcase, thee TV’s, two bed side tables, DVD player, washing machine, a microwave, tool kit, laptop, a dryer, a grill, and a child’s powered Jeep.

Person(s) unknown stole twenty car batteries from on the 3400 block of W. Jefferson St.

Isaiah E. Taylor, 20, of Matteson was cited near E. Cass and Cherry Hill Road for no valid driver’s license.

Dora O. Davila, 22, of Joliet was cited near N. Briggs and E. Cass streets for improper lighting, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

FEBRUARY 4

Martin A. Carreno, 47, of Joliet was cited near Henderson and E. Jackson for driving while license suspended and no head light.

FEBRUARY 5

Person/s unknown broke into a residence on the 0-100 block of Louis Road and stole a water heater, stove, washer, dryer, refrigerator and a furnace.

FEBRUARY 6

Billie Ellis, 31, of Joliet was cited near S. Weber Road and Ryan Drive for driving while license suspended, improper use of registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Person(s) unknown broke into a house under construction on the 400 block of Pico

and caused damage to windows, drywall, skylights, and glass and wooden doors, and started a small fire near the stove causing damage to the ceiling.

LOCKPORT

FEBRUARY 1

Linzi K. Viscum, 29, of Joliet was cited Near Grandview and E. Division for driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and expired registration.

FEBRUARY 4

Laurencio Ruiz Sanchez, 36, of Joliet, was cited near S. Broadway and W. Renwick Road for driving while license revoked, failure to signal and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

SHOREWOOD

JANUARY 25

Scott H Bulow, 49, of Shorewood was arrested on the 1100 block Rosewood Street during a warrant service detail

Jeremy M. Durr, 24, of Romeoville, Durr was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of weapon by felon, resisting a peace officer, operating uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, tinted front drivers window after a random registration check on the 504 block of Brookforest Avenue.

FEBRUARY 1

Destany G. Rodriguez, 22, of Shorewood, arrested for obstructing identification, no seatbelt after the vehicle she was a passenger in was stopped for the seatbelt violation.

Evencio Salgado, 45, of Aurora, was arrested for assault after he threatened an employee of a business on the 300 block of Amendodge Drive.