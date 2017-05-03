Joliet Township donates $100,000 to Hospice

Joliet Area Community Hospice (JACH) honored by Joliet Township with a $100,000 grant to support the building of a Veterans Memorial Garden.

“We researched veteran projects in the community and this one made the most sense. We recognize the important service Joliet Area Community Hospice provides to the community and our Veterans.” “This memorial garden will be open to the public and we wanted to be a part in making this happen,” stated Dan Vera, Joliet Township Supervisor.

JACH has been raising funds over the past two years to enhance its Flag Galleria outdoor space to provide veterans and veteran families with a Veterans Memorial Garden. This garden will honor veterans of all eras who served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

“With the donation of this generous gift from Joliet Township Government, we can start this project in late May,” stated Mary K. Sheehan, JACH CEO. “This combined with the donations already received from Veteran’s Associations, individuals, businesses and even school children will bring this project to fruition.”

Plans include a large paved sitting area and walkways connecting existing sidewalks. Benches, lighting and landscaping all focused on beautiful granite monuments to honor branches of military service will be the focal point. The Veterans Memorial Garden will be easily accessible, open to the community, with a warm and welcoming atmosphere to provide a special place for reflection, celebration and recognition of service by those who have made the greatest sacrifice for our country.

JACH has provided services for thousands of veterans since 1982 and enhances that care with the Pride, Honor, and Dignity (PHD) Veteran’s Program. JACH is committed to providing care for those who served with Pride, Honoring their lives and service to country, and offering the Dignity so richly deserved. This is accomplished by offering caregiver support, Veteran to Veteran programs, pinning recognition ceremonies, Bereavement support, community education and guidance on resources and benefits available through the Dept. of Veterans Affairs

Naming opportunities are still available and donations of all sizes are still being accepted.

If you would like to contribute to the Joliet Area Community Hospice Veterans Memorial Gardens, please contact us at 815-740-4104 or visit www.joliethospice.org/support-jach.

Joliet Area Community Hospice is a United Way Agency.