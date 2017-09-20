Joliet Township High School news

JTHS, Chicagoland Speedway announce 2017 curriculum project

On Sept. 16, Joliet Township High School, Chicagoland Speedway, and Ducks Unlimited held a press conference to announce their 2017-18 curriculum partnership. This year, students in AP Environmental Science class will work with Ducks Unlimited to install and maintain Wood Duck boxes at the Des Plaines Conversation area.

JTHS Construction Occupation students will manufacture the boxes. At the press conference, last years Photo Ops project was also celebrated, with all four pieces of art on display for interaction with race fans.

Central grad’s art on display during NASCAR weekend

An exciting weekend for Joliet Central High School Graduate (’17) Andrew Gabl whose artwork was displayed at Chicagoland Speedway for NASCAR weekend. The artwork was created as part of the JTHS Photo Ops partnership last school year with Chicagoland Speedway. #JTAchievesTogether

JTHS communications specialist wins award of excellence

Joliet Township High School Communications Specialist Jordan Smuksta won an INSPRA Award of Excellence for her creation of the District’s Digital Signage campaign on Friday, September 15.

School communications professionals from throughout Illinois were honored during the Illinois Chapter of the National School Public Relations Association’s (INSPRA) Annual Communications Contest and Golden Achievement Awards luncheon at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Oakbrook. More than 150 entries were submitted in the categories of annual reports, calendars/handbooks, electronic publications, financial information, marketing materials, newsletters, podcasts/audio, social media, videos, websites, writing and special purpose. Entries were judged against criteria of excellence, and only those receiving top scores in a variety of areas received awards.

The JTHS Digital signage campaign communicates important information to a variety of stakeholders using captivating images. The signage is communicated across multiple platforms such as social media, the Website and digital display screens.