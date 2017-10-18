Joliet Township High School news

Superintendent, board to host Coffee & Community Conversation October 23

Joliet Township High School Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy and the Board of Education invites families and community to the second Coffee and Community Conversations of the 2017-2018 school year, which will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Joliet West High School Student Cafeteria located at 401 N. Larkin Avenue in Joliet on Monday, October 23.

Coffee and Community Conversations is an opportunity for parents, families, and community members to meet the Board of Education, key JTHS leaders, and the superintendent. There is no structured agenda, and guests can arrive and leave at any time during the 7 to 8 p.m. time period.

This is a great way for JTHS to connect face-to-face with the community in a relaxed setting.

Future dates and locations, all Conversations take place from 7 to 8 p.m.

January 22: Unity CDC, 1 Doris Ave. Joliet

March 19: Spanish Community Center, 309 N. Eastern Avenue

Make-up placement testing Oct. 28 for current eighth graders

Current 8th grade students who will be attending Joliet Township High School next school year who were absent for the PSAT placement test recently administered at their school, or who attend a parochial school, should participate in the upcoming make-up placement testing.

Joliet Township High School is holding make-up placement testing on Saturday, October 28 at the Joliet West High School Campus located at 401 N Larkin Avenue in Joliet. This placement testing is open to all incoming freshmen for both Central and West Campus who have not taken the PSAT placement test. Testing will take place from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Students should arrive by 7:15 am. No one will be allowed to test if they arrive after 7:25 a.m. as instructions for the test will have already begun.

Students should use the cafeteria entrance, Door #5, on Glenwood Avenue to enter the building and should bring two #2 pencils and a calculator.

Please note that JTHS students who miss this make-up testing date, they will be tested on registration days in January and will not be able to register until the placement test is complete. Waiting until January may affect elective choices.

Central presents Annie the Musical Oct. 27-29

Joliet Central High School is proud to present the world-renowned musical Annie during the Halloween weekend in the Joliet Central High School Auditorium on 201 East Jefferson Street in Joliet.

The performances are scheduled for Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 2 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, October 29th at 3 p.m.

Joliet Central High School Musical Director Steven Pyter said, “The cast, crew, and orchestra have been working hard for weeks to put on an incredible production. We hope you will join us as we bring this award-winning show to life on stage at Joliet Central!”

Tickets are available for purchase (cash only) for $8 each at the door beginning 45 minutes prior to each show. Admission is free for children 3 years and younger. Please enter through Door J, located on Eastern Avenue. Light concessions are available for purchase before the show and during intermission.