Joliet Township high schools announce homecoming schedules

Joliet Central

Homecoming celebrations for Joliet Central High School begin Saturday, September 23. The celebration will begin with a Homecoming parade at 9:30 am. The parade route is as follows: parade will start on Herkimer Street and move north towards E Jackson Street; turn Left on Jackson Street and move west towards Chicago Street; turn Left on Chicago Street and move south towards Jefferson Street.; turn Left on Jefferson Street and move east towards Collins Street; continue onto Collins Street and turn right into the Joliet Athletics Complex.

The Varsity Homecoming football games for Joliet Central High School v. Plainfield South will take place after the parade, beginning with the sophomore game at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Varsity game at 1 p.m. The games will be held at the Joliet Central High School Stadium. Tickets for the Homecoming game can be purchased for $4 at the gate on the day of the game.

Joliet West

Homecoming celebrations for Joliet West High School begin Friday, September 29. The celebration will begin with a Homecoming Parade at 3:30 p.m. The parade route starts in the Joliet West parking lot and proceeds west on Glenwood Avenue to Springfield. It then heads north on Springfield to Arden; Arden to Madison; Madison to Oneida; and then Oneida back to Joliet West High School.

The Varsity Homecoming football game for Joliet West High School v. Plainfield Central will take place on Sept. 29 after the parade, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The sophomore game will be played the following day at 9 a.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance in the Athletic Office in the Field House.