Joliet Unity Movement begins 4th year of events, programming for teens

Joliet Unity Movement’s Youth Summit was Saturday September 16, marking the start of the fourth year of events and programming.

A panel of Student Ambassadors from Joliet Township High School’s West and Central campus presented on a variety of topics.

Joliet Unity Movement youth interviewed the Student Ambassadors who gave insight and advice for up-and-coming students as well as connected current students to resources offered by the schools.

The Student Ambassadors showcased their career academy choices and described what factors led to their decisions. They also reflected on their participation in various events Joliet Unity Movement has held over the years.

Members offered a platform for youth to select the topic of the next Youth Summit. Choices such as Bullying, Understanding Mental Health, Immigration, and Black on Black Crime.

Joliet Unity Movement Youth Summits are held the 3rd Saturday of each month. A Youth led discussion on topics affecting junior high and high school students is discussed in a judgment-free zone guided by the Joliet Unity Movement staff. Each Summit offers entertainment such as music performers or DJ, snacks and drinks. There is no charge for youth and everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about this or other events and mentoring programs offered by Joliet Unity Movement feel free to contact us at 815-3242499 or jolietunitymovment@gmail.com. Visit us on social media: JolietUM and Joliet UM