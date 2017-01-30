Home / Joliet / Joliet West Cheerleaders take 1st at sectionals, on to state

Joliet West Cheerleaders take 1st at sectionals, on to state

The Joliet West High School Athletic Department is proud to announce that the Joliet West Cheerleading Team advanced to the IHSA cheerleading competition in Bloomington-Normal.

The Joliet West Cheerleaders won the Normal West IHSA Sectional January 28, advancing the team to the IHSA State Competition.

The Joliet West Cheerleaders perform at 4:10 p.m. at the US Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, on Friday, February 3. If they qualify for Day 2, they perform on Saturday, February 4.

Joliet West Athletics will provide a fan bus for Joliet West students. Permission forms can picked up in the Athletic Office and are due by noon on Thursday, February 2.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *