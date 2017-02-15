Joliet West High School news

West wins 7 medals in Moraine Valley Welding Competition

Joliet West High School students received winning medals out of 48 students total with four different schools in the Moraine Valley High School welding competition on February 3.

The students were provided competition project rules, blueprints, lab instructions, competition procedures and materials on the morning of the competition.

Welding processes covered were shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), oxy-fuel welding and cutting (OFC), and gas metal arc welding (GMAW). The competition included a required written test as part of the overall competition.

Students made sure to bring personal protective equipment the day of the competition, including flame retardant welding coat and gloves, safety glasses, long pants, approved welding helmet with shade 10 lens, cutting goggles or cutting shield with a shade #5 lens, and high top leather work boots.

The students received the following medals:

First Place – Overall Competition: Steve Koerner

First Place – Oxy Acetylene Welding (OAW) torch cutting: Steve Koerner

First Place – Gas Metal Arc Welding (MIG) Welding: Max Duarte

Second Place – Overall Competition: Max Duarte

Second Place – Oxy Acetylene Welding (OAW): Alejandro Pantoja

Second Place – Gas Metal Arc Welding (MIG) welding: Ryan Highland

Second Place – Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW): James Blankenship

“The students did a great job individually and as a team. They have worked very hard to improve their welding skills. I am very proud of them, “said Joliet West welding instructor Joe Contreras.

West senior qualifies for prestigious IHSA State Finals

Joliet West High School’s Speech Team member Grace Meagher qualified for the prestigious IHSA State Finals, February 17-18 in Peoria.

Meagher is the Joliet West Speech Team Captain, and a 4-year member of the team.

Meagher has qualified in the event of Oratorical Declamation, performing her speech “Hungry Heart.”

According to the IHSA Speech Rule Book, “Oratorical Declamation is the oral presentation of persuasive or inspirational material of literary merit, such as editorials, essays, speeches, prepared by another person.”

Meagher was also the IHSA Sectional Tournament Champion at the Feb. 11 Sectionals at Homewood Flossmoor High School.

JWHS Varsity cheerleaders take 2nd at IHSA

The Joliet West High School Varsity Cheerleading Team took home a second place win at the February 4 IHSA Cheerleading Competition in Bloomington-Normal.

To celebrate, a police a police and fire escorted the team February 5 to Joliet West High School for a victory celebration and trophy presentation in the auditorium. The Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach is Amy DiForti and Assistant Coach is Becky Stortz. The varsity cheerleading team includes: Kennedy Aubry, Brynn Becker, Hope Benavidez, Kelsey Bishop, Megan Carbaugh, Leah Combs, Lea Delattre, Sandra Egizio, Makayla Hurd, Karalyn Johnson, Brooklynn Johnson, Taylor Latta, Rachel MacDowell, Lindsey McCrea, Mario Isaiah McGowan, Jazmin Morales, Jessica Orr, Lauren Peters, Tia Roland, Lydia Schrock, Alexis Stariha, Ashley Styrczula, Taylor Styrczula, and Julia Todd. The Team Manager is Savana Delrose.