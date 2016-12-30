Joliet West students participate in Wreaths Across America

Joliet West High School students joined hundreds, if not thousands, of people who embraced the cold on December 17 to remember our veterans at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in honor of the national event: Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America is not only an event to remember our veterans, but it is a nationwide event where volunteers from across the nation attend one of the national cemetery’s in honor of a deceased veteran by placing a wreath upon the grave. However, this event is not to just place a wreath; it is about remembering the veteran who fought in the perils of war.

Members of the Joliet West Junior Class accompanied by two members of the Joliet West Key Club attended Wreaths Across America at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. There are over 40,000 graves at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and just over 15,000 wreaths were purchased. Joliet West Junior Class Committee not only helped to sponsor 100 wreaths but raised just over 200 wreaths to be placed. Class sponsor and teacher, Kristen Koppers, and senior student, Katie Thontlin, participated in their second year as a volunteers.

Although the weather was frigid, the event was one that could never be forgotten. Arriving at 9 a.m., there was a short line of people getting in for an early start as by 10 a.m., the line would be at least a mile down the road. Driving into the cemetery, there was a line of American flags held by the Civil Air Patrol, R.O.T.C. cadets, current enlisted, and veterans. Each of them was standing despite tall the cold. Additionally, local firefighters had a tent with hot chocolate and coffee for the early morning risers.

The day began with a ceremony to honor all the troops, past and present. After the ceremony, volunteers were to place wreaths on graves and fulfill the Wreaths Across America motto: “A person dies twice: once when they take their final breath, and later, the last time their name is spoken.” With this in mind, a volunteer who placed a wreath on the grave was to make sure the wreath was neat and as the wreath was placed, the volunteer bends down to say the veteran’s name. The event was a day to reflect on the freedoms that we have in life and remember those who fight to protect the country.

“Knowing that the cold would keep many from attending the event, I didn’t want to miss it. Placing a wreath on my dad’s grave and saying his name with about thirty others as I laid wreaths on their graves, really gave me an understanding of how important this event is,” said Joliet West High School teacher and club sponsor, Kristen Koppers.