Joliet woman awarded Presence Life H.O.P.E award

Mokena-based Presence Life Connections recently presented their annual H.O.P.E. award to Joliet resident, Patricia (Pat) Leja, concierge and medical records manager at Presence Villa Franciscan, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Joliet. The H.O.P.E. awards recognize employees who exemplify the Presence Health Values of Honesty, Oneness, People and Excellence through their daily work with patients, residents and colleagues, and also serve as respected role models in their communities.

Leja was recognized for her compassionate connection to her patients and their loved ones and for being a patient advocate. As the concierge, Leja greets new admissions and their families upon arrival. Her calming demeanor helps patients feel at ease after a stressful transition from the hospital or home. Several of Leja’s colleagues noted in their nominations that her knowledge and responsiveness to residents and patients allows team members and family members to feel confident in the care that will be provided during their stay.

“Pat is the ultimate people person with unending patience,” said Presence Villa Franciscan administrator Christopher Green. “Patients and families often come to Presence Villa Franciscan tired, hungry and in pain from the transition. Pat greets them, talks with them and makes sure they feel comfortable and part of our family from their first night. She has true compassion for our residents and bends over backwards to see that their needs are met.”

Leja has worked at Presence Villa Franciscan for four years. She began as a part-time receptionist and eventually because of her natural connection to resident satisfaction; she took on the role as concierge.

“I’m proud to know that 97 Presence Life Connections associates were nominated for this award,” commented Presence Life Connections interim president Mike Gordon. “Each member of our team plays a vital role to our success – roles that require great skill and dedication, true compassion, honesty, and collaboration. To know that we are all committed to making this Ministry a place we can best serve our community, fulfill our mission, and continue to lead the way for Presence Life Connections is truly inspiring. Pat Leja is a perfect recipient for this prestigious award.”