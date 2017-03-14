Jordan Brand picks the right teams

By Mark Gregory

By Mark Gregory

The Jordan Brand rarely gets things wrong – and it looks like it hit blackjack again.

At the beginning of the season, Jordan Brand announced that six Illinois high school programs, Bolingbrook, Hillcrest, Fenwick, De La Salle, Marian Catholic and Morgan Park would have alternate uniforms custom designed by noted Chicago designer Don C, who has worked with the Jordan Brand on other designs in the past and are modeled after the 1984 Bulls uniforms the Bulls wore during Jordan’s rookie season.

Of those six teams, three of them will be in Peoria this weekend playing for IHSA state titles.

Bolingbrook is the only Class 4A team to make the field sporting the Jordan Brand, as it defeated Naperville North 83-57 in the DeKalb Supersectional at Northern Illinois University.

In Class 3A, Fenwick defeated St. Viator 65-36 at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

In the Class 3A Joliet Central supersectional, a pair of Jordan Brand teams – Morgan Park and Hillcrest – squared off with Morgan Park winning 54-43 to send the third Jordan Brand team to the state finals this weekend.

“I feel very honored for the Jordan Brand to sponsor us,” Bolingbrook sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu said before the season. “It is unique and we are more hyped, so now we have to live up to the hype.”

It looks like the Raiders and a few others have all lived up to it.