Joyfest returns to Bolingbrook Sept. 9

By Laura Katauskas |

Staff Reporter

With a simple goal of continued fellowship, organizers are gearing up for Bolingbrook Joyfest.

The annual family-friendly Christian music festival provides is a unique opportunity for the community to come together for praise and fellowship without borders, said organizers.

The free event is from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Bolingbrook Performing Arts stage, 375 Briarcliff Road.

Each year the event has grown and continues to attract people from Bolingbrook, Chicago and Indiana, as well as from all walks of life and all denominations.

This year’s line-up features well-known Chicago area favorite Valencia Lacy & Unquenchable Worshippers and the award-winning choir Dexter Walker & Zion Movement. ASAPH, a Christian rock band is also performing along with a host of other professional singers. Several praise bands from local churches will also grace the stage.

“The event continues to grow. We had a huge turnout last year and we expect an even larger turnout this year. This is due to people becoming more and more familiar with the Joyfest event, and the continued strong support from the local church community and the community at large,” organizer Sheldon Watts said.

Food vendors, product vendors, a kids’ zone with inflatable bounce houses, a climbing wall, the Fountaindale Library Book Mobile and many new activities for the younger set round out the event. Prizes and giveaways for the adults also are part of the fun.

Joyfest was founded by local residents, Leroy Brown, Christen Parker and Pastor Brown. Prior to its inception in 1998, the Bolingbrook Christian community sponsored an event called Gospel Fest which began as a small indoor concert held at Jane Addams Middle School. Support grew over the years as leaders reached out to ministries throughout the area and the decision to expand the festival and bring it outdoors evolved into what is now known as Joyfest.

For more information, check out www.bolingbrookjoyfest.com/.