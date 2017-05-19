JTHS Band Alumni Association invites alumni to perform at July 13 “Concert in the Park”

The Joliet Township High School Band Alumni Association (JTHSBAA) is excited to invite alumni back to perform with current members of the Joliet Central and Joliet West bands at a delightful summer concert open to the public.

The performance is scheduled at the Bicentennial Park for the “Concert in the Park” on Thursday evening, July 13, 2017. The approximate start time for the event is 8:30 p.m.

Alumni interested in performing are invited to attend the following rehearsals:

· Saturday, July 8th, 10:00 a.m. – Noon at Joliet Central High School

· Wednesday, July 12th, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Joliet Central High School

· Please visit jthsbaa.org to register.

Conductors for the concert will be Ron Polancich, Joliet West Class of 1971, retired Director of Bands from York High School in Elmhurst, and Mike Fiske, Joliet East Class 0f 1972, retired Director of Bands from Joliet Central High School.

The program will be lighter than past Alumni Band Concerts. Ron and Mike are selecting music fitting a good old fashioned “Concert in the Park” to include marches, show tunes and light concert fare.

The JTHSBAA Board says, “We are excited to present this new format in which we will be able to share a special musical experience with current members and new graduates of the Joliet High School Bands. We are looking forward to a fun time of music making and reunion as we share this program with our Joliet community. The Thursday evening Bicentennial Park “Concerts on the Hill” series always draw a large and appreciative audience. We hope to see you this July!”

For more information, visit: http://www.jthsbaa.org/bcp071317/.