JTHS educators among STEM teachers receiving $1,000 Window World grants

Joliet West High School teacher Melissa “Missy” Stapleton and Joliet Central High School teacher Sean McKeown were each awarded the Window World of Joliet $1,000 STEM Grant.

Window World of Joliet, a replacement window, siding and door company, selected a total of eight teachers in Will and Grundy Counties in support of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. Over 30 teachers applied, and selections were made based on the merit and anticipated impact.

Each teacher receives $1,000 to promote the advancement of STEM curriculum in the upcoming school year.

“Education is a key building block to the success of a community,” said local Window World owner Brian Hopkins. “I am excited to award the grants and see firsthand the impact that these teachers can have on their students and their communities. This initiative fits with our mission for supporting the local community and is rooted in the passion for furthering technology in energy efficiency.”

The Window World of Joliet grants help prepare students in science and math fields after they graduate and to promote innovation in area communities.

The eight winning teachers are: