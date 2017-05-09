JTHS Students named 2017 Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Top 25 Students

Each year the top 25 seniors from Joliet Central and West High School are honored at the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Education Committee’s Top Student Banquet.

The achievements of the Central and West students are impressive and include a variety of scholarships and awards. In addition, their community service and participation in school activities are remarkable.

These students have truly taken advantage of the many opportunities available at Joliet Township High School.

This year’s Top 25 Students from Joliet Central High School are: Haylie Aeschliman, Angel Bautista, Garrett Beck, Jared Ellis, Cynthia Esquivel, Vanessa Flores, Andrew Gabl, Moises Garcia, Ben Hallihan, Corissa Hansen, Camaron Harvey, Jesus Hernandez, Damarkco Jackson Jr., Jason Kollross, Jessy Marasco, Melissa Meline, Jaymie Minarich, Jonathan Ortiz, Ignacio Rios, Aubree Smith, Nisa Theard, Cristian Torres, Lesley Ulloa, Jazmyn Zepeda, and Haley Zobel.

This year’s Top 25 Students from Joliet West High School are: Jonathan David Berry, Graysen Camille Bormet, Jada Selena Brand, Anthony Conde, Grace Ann Crumbaugh, Madison Jane Dahl, Kai Marc Dzurny, Sarah Concetta Gusewell, Morgan Grace Hester, Joseph Nile Kapral, Jana Lynn Kijowski, Grace Elizabeth Meagher, Marissa Irene Mueller, Amanda Nicole Paez, Hannah Marie Perruquet, Kiley Ann Robb, Franco Rota, Jeremy Taylor Sikes, Allysa Nicole Siranossian, Timothy Douglas Spesia, Elizabeth Irene Tuck, Trey Martin Viramontes, Lauren Elizabeth Widlowski, Jonathon Robert Yanello, and Michael Angel Yanes.