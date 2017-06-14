July 15 deadline for crafters, vendors applications for Aug. 4-6 Crossroads Festival

The Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking participants for its 6th Annual Craft and Vendor Show 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday Aug. 5.

Participation is open to crafters of handmade items only. Home/Party Direct Sales businesses may be represented by only one sales rep/team.

Booth assignment in the case of multiple applicants in the same business sector will be based on submission date of application.

To particpate in the show or for more information contact the Shorewood Chamber of Commerce office at 815-725-2900. Registration deadline is July 14 or until all spaces are filled.

Applications can be found on the festival website www.crossroadsfest.com. The annual Shorewood Crossroads Festival will be held Aug.4-6 at Cene’s Four Seasons Park.