Kicking off The Great Read with Feb. 2 gala

The 2017 Great Read community literacy program will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book with Harry Potter costume and team trivia contests at its February 2 Opening Gala.

The event at the Joliet Public Library/Black Road Branch kicks off a month of special events including an art contest and a Potter-themed family magic show.

The Great Read is a consortium of public and private organizations promoting literacy, reading, conversation, and community in Plainfield and surrounding southwest suburban partner communities since 2004.

Great Read community members are encouraged to read about Harry Potter and take part in the many programs scheduled in February at the 10 partner libraries.

The numbers border on fantastical — more than 500 million copies sold of the seven core books and $7.7 billion in movie sales. Not bad for a boy wizard who didn’t even know he had magical powers.

Yet, the numbers alone cannot begin to reflect the incalculable impact on world culture that Harry Potter has had since he and his two best friends searched for the “Sorcerer’s Stone” (or “Philosopher’s Stone, in England) in 1997.

More information, including Harry Potter-related books, films and a calendar of events is posted on the Great Read web site: www.greatread.org. Like the Great Read on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatRead

The Feb. 2 gala is free and will feature a Harry Potter Costume Contest. Registration is not required. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Harry Potter-inspired outfits to the event. Magical prizes will be awarded to winners in three age groups: Adults, 6th-12th grades and PreK-5th grades. Then, teams of up to five compete in a Harry Potter Trivia Contest. Teams must pre-register for the Trivia Contest at www.greatread.org. Members of the winning team will each receive a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card.

The 2017 Great Read Grand Finale is from 6-8 p.m. February 28, at the Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. This is a free program and registration is not required.