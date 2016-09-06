Labor Day Weekend sports roundup

The defending state champion Minooka Indians girls cross country team finished in second place Saturday at the Hornet-Red Devin Invitational with 59 points. Glenbard West won with 43.
Scoring for the Indians were Ashley Tutt (17:20, 2nd), Mackenzie Callahan (17:35, 4th), Emily Shelton (17:48, 5th), Vivian Van Eck (18:39, 13th) and Emily Ellis (19:27, 37th).
The Minooka boys finished in eighth place at the meet with 228 points. Neuqua Valley won.
Scoring for the Indians were Soren Knudsen (15:02, 2nd), Jack Sullivan (16:07, 39th), Matthew Mason (16:30, 57th), Cody Hoshell (16:50, 77th) and Oleg Swindells (17:02, 95th).
•The Westmont girls cross country team finished in fifth place at the 15-team Plainfield Central Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
Halle Nash led the Sentinels with a ninth-place finish in 20:18. Peyton Nash finished in 19th with a time of 21:12.
Lisa Niemiec (31st, 21:59), Franky Fabry (40th, 22:21) and Lily Arndt (50th, 22:42) finished in the top fifty for Westmont.
“This was really a great race for us today against a tough field of 2A and 3A schools,” coach Steve Wolf said. “We actually tied for fourth and were only a point away from third.”
The Westmont boys cross country team finished ninth in a field of 17 teams. Matt Gedraitis was first for Westmont with a 17th place finish in a time of 16:59.
Jasper Requiron followed in 38th place at 17:47. Sam Asa (44th, 17:59), Kyle Casper (58th, 18:41), Jake Dooley (77th, 19:30) and Tom Dea (88th, 20:23) finished the scoring.
“We’ve made a lot of improvement over last year and we’re getting a lot of help from some of the younger runners,” Wolf said.
•The Maine East boys cross country team opened the season this week placing third in the District 207 meet. The Blue Demons were outdistanced by both Maine South and Maine West.
The Blue Demons finished up the week with a good performance at the Fenton Early Bird Invite. Jigar Patel paced the Blue Demons in both the District 207 meet and the Early Bird Invite. Following close behind in both meets was senior newcomer Jorge Castillo.
.what about Lisle High School??
One of the better football teams in Dupage
We post whatever results are sent in to us.