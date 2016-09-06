Labor Day Weekend sports roundup

The defending state champion Minooka Indians girls cross country team finished in second place Saturday at the Hornet-Red Devin Invitational with 59 points. Glenbard West won with 43.

Scoring for the Indians were Ashley Tutt (17:20, 2nd), Mackenzie Callahan (17:35, 4th), Emily Shelton (17:48, 5th), Vivian Van Eck (18:39, 13th) and Emily Ellis (19:27, 37th).

The Minooka boys finished in eighth place at the meet with 228 points. Neuqua Valley won.

Scoring for the Indians were Soren Knudsen (15:02, 2nd), Jack Sullivan (16:07, 39th), Matthew Mason (16:30, 57th), Cody Hoshell (16:50, 77th) and Oleg Swindells (17:02, 95th).

•The Westmont girls cross country team finished in fifth place at the 15-team Plainfield Central Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

Halle Nash led the Sentinels with a ninth-place finish in 20:18. Peyton Nash finished in 19th with a time of 21:12.

Lisa Niemiec (31st, 21:59), Franky Fabry (40th, 22:21) and Lily Arndt (50th, 22:42) finished in the top fifty for Westmont.

“This was really a great race for us today against a tough field of 2A and 3A schools,” coach Steve Wolf said. “We actually tied for fourth and were only a point away from third.”

The Westmont boys cross country team finished ninth in a field of 17 teams. Matt Gedraitis was first for Westmont with a 17th place finish in a time of 16:59.

Jasper Requiron followed in 38th place at 17:47. Sam Asa (44th, 17:59), Kyle Casper (58th, 18:41), Jake Dooley (77th, 19:30) and Tom Dea (88th, 20:23) finished the scoring.

“We’ve made a lot of improvement over last year and we’re getting a lot of help from some of the younger runners,” Wolf said.

•The Maine East boys cross country team opened the season this week placing third in the District 207 meet. The Blue Demons were outdistanced by both Maine South and Maine West.

The Blue Demons finished up the week with a good performance at the Fenton Early Bird Invite. Jigar Patel paced the Blue Demons in both the District 207 meet and the Early Bird Invite. Following close behind in both meets was senior newcomer Jorge Castillo.

Good performances by other Maine East runners at both meets include senior Jacob Mattenson, who ran close to a personal best on Tuesday and followed that up with an even better race and new personal best of Saturday .

“I hope to see continued improvement from a very young Maine East team,” coach Chris Peters said. “We have one a couple of guys with varsity experience this year. I am looking for younger guys like Khush Mistry, JJ Sergey, and Jainil Modi along with a couple of freshman to emerge and provide some depth on the varsity level.”

SOCCER

Benet tied Naperville North 3-3. Redwing goals were scored by Franklin Rutkowski, Nick Trakszelis and Nick Renfro.

SWIMMING

Plainfield finished in second place at the Porter Relays at Lockport with 300 points. Oswego won with 320.

Winning relays for Plainfield were the 3×100-yard individual medley relay of Shaw Barney, Jessica Davis and Kate Meunier (3:09.06) and the 3×100 breaststroke relay of Barney, Davis and Meunier (3:29.39).

Taking second place were the 400 free relay of Veronica Banas, Davis, Kali Franckowiak and Meunier (3:44.64), the 500 crescendo relay of Lauren Spangler, Banas, Davis, Claire Kolb and Franckowiak (4:43.08), the 200 free relay of Franckowiak, Kolb, Banas and Barney (1:43.91).

The 3×100 backstroke team of Banas Hayes and Rayna Harter placed third (3:12.64).

“Girls came to swim today,” coach George Sam said. “They finished no worse than third in any event and earned a second place finish without the aid of divers (which most of the other top teams had). This was another great team effort and our best ever finish at this meet.”

GOLF

Downers South won the Fenton Invite Saturday. Dean Netzel won the individual portion with a 4-under-par 66. Riley Dockendorff and Trevor Troha each shot a 76 and Cameron Crowley added an 80.