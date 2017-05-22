Leaf burning proposal for Will County

Dear Editor,

Several residents in Will County have complained to me about smoke generated from burning of leaves over the past several years. In unincorporated areas of the county the only significant restriction of leaf burning is that it must be at least 50 feet from a neighbor’s home. The 50-foot limit is somewhat meaningless since smoke from leaf burning can travel several hundred feet. Most residents who complain about smoke coming onto their property have respiratory problems that are aggravated by breathing smoke filled air. Residents with respiratory problems must stay indoors seven days a week during the fall or early spring when leaf burning is most prevalent.

I have proposed an ordinance change to limit leaf burning to two days per week on Wednesday and Saturday. This would give relief to individuals on the other five days per week as they would have to stay indoors.

This ordinance change will be discussed at the County Board Public Health Committee meeting on June 1 at 9 a.m. at the Will County Office Building. If you would like to comment, you can send me an email at tweigel@willcountyillinois.com

Tom Weigel

Will County Board member