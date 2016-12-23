Leana G. Schmitz, age 75, of Plainfield Twp., passed away December 19, 2016 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet. She was born on July 22, 1941 in Joliet, the daughter of John and Lois (nee Marshall) Grussing.

Leana is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Mark N. Schmitz; loving sons, Todd (Lori) Schmitz of Holland, MI and Adam (Melissa) Schmitz of Lombard; cherished granddaughters, Hannah and Gretchen Schmitz and great-grandson, Colton Schmitz; her sister In-laws, Caroline (Ron) Geskey and Bonnie (the late Harold) Schmitz and dear friend Diana Garbelman of Plainfield. Leana was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, LaVerne Corzan and Donna Sayers.

Leana was a lifelong resident of the Plainfield area and graduated from Plainfield High School in 1959. She enjoyed her time working at The Book Shop in Joliet, Plainfield Grain Co. and Graham Publications in Shorewood.

A graveside service will be planned at a later date at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com