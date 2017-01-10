‘Let it Snow’ Ballroom Dance at the Timbers of Shorewood

The Del Bergeson Orchestra will provide the music for a “Let it Snow,” a ballroom dance, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, January 19, at the Timbers of Shorewood retirement community, 1100 N. River Road. The public is warmly welcome to the free event.

Members of the orchestra are 25+ year music professionals, each with a deep passion for music and entertaining. Several members are music instructors teaching at the university level.

Del Bergeson, director of the orchestra, has experience and talent. He’s performed with Pyramid as part of a Chicago style horn section, the Bill Gerald Orchestra and the Jay Mau Orchestra, with whom he played trombone and sang several of the standards by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Sammy Davis Jr.

“The ballroom dances at the Timbers are filled with people having a great time,” said Faith Varga, executive director at The Timbers. “This monthly event is always well attended by the public which makes us very happy.”

For more information visit http://www.timbersofshorewood.com or call 815-609-0669.