Letter: Maloney would guide Park Ridge forward

Dear Editor,

I have known Marty Maloney for many years and seen firsthand how he deals with public service. He is frankly the best I have known for clear thinking, honesty, integrity and transparency. We served together on the Park Ridge Park Board. Each did a term at being president. He has been my alderman. I have seen him jump in without hesitation to help a resident. My family has known him and his wife since they were children. So, without any reservation I support Marty to be our next mayor of Park Ridge.

Marty serves out of a deep love for our community and a commitment frankly to do the right thing. He will represent the entire community in a way in which we can all be proud. We need Marty to guide the City forward. I urge all those who value good local government to join in showing support and voting for Marty Maloney on April 4.

Dick Barton

Park Ridge



