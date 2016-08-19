Letter to the Editor: Dan Proft-funded fake newspapers are misleading voters

To the Editor,

Many residents have noticed two new publications – the Will County Gazette and DuPage Policy Journal – arriving at their doorstep recently.

Unbeknownst to readers, these papers are actually political mailings, intentionally designed to look like weekly newspapers and part of a new network of Illinois publications funded by the Liberty Principles PAC – a conservative political group allowed unlimited contributions and expenditures under campaign finance law.

The Illinois Press Association, which represents more than 450 papers throughout the state, recently warned readers about the “legitimacy, integrity and intent” of these publications, and the Illinois State Board of Elections found this network to be in violation of the Campaign Disclosure Act for not including the required “paid for” attributions and colluding with candidates, in violation of Illinois law. Despite multiple Board rulings, the publications continue to print and candidates, such as my opponent, continue to conduct interviews.

This is not about the First Amendment – I undoubtedly respect one’s right to free speech. This is about a super PAC going to extreme lengths to mislead readers in order to push a political agenda.

It’s unacceptable if these papers and its participants, such as my opponent, continue to break the law. Campaign finance and ethics laws were put in place to increase transparency and decrease undue influence by wealthy special interest groups. Residents deserve better.

In the spirit of running an ethical and legally compliant campaign, I ask all candidates to sever any communications with the Will County Gazette and DuPage Policy Journal because voters deserve integrity with their news, not political propaganda masquerading as news.

Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant,

State Senate, 49th District