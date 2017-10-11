Letter to the Editor: Niles Maine Library seeking levy increase

The Niles Maine Library, board majority, plans to vote on a 2.1 percent levy increase at the October 18 board meeting.

After nearly a $1 million increase for the 2017-18 budget, the library wants more tax dollars.

Business Manager Greg Pritz blamed the Governor’s real estate tax freeze proposal and a new TIF district for a possible loss in revenues. In my opinion a budget freeze would not affect the library’s continuous, wasteful spending until 2021-22. Neither the library administration nor the board majority would consider a review of salaries and programs to identify any cost saving measures. I feel the library administration rejects objective analysis and the library trustees lack oversight which result in the misuse of funds.

It’s time for all library trustees to exercise their fiduciary responsibility and expect detailed data from the administration to identify unnecessary spending and decrease taxes.

Carolyn Drblik

Niles Maine Library Board, Trustee