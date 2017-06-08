Lewis offers summer camps for teens; deadline June 15

Lewis University is offering a summer camp on learning to lead. Are you interested in learning more about leadership? Do you want to develop your own skills with team building, communication and positive group dynamics? Do you envision yourself as a leader?

All High School age students are welcome to attend a two-day interactive program that will focus on leadership, team building and positive group outcomes. This program is designed for those who hold leadership positions in high school as well as those who would like to in the future.

The program will be facilitated by Lewis University faculty – individuals who are trained experts in the areas of positive leadership, team building, effective communication and ethical decision making. To register for the Leadership Summer Program, visit http://www.lewisu.edu/learningtolead/. The program is $65 per person which includes lunches, snacks, t-shirt and certificate of completion. Registration must be complete by June 15.

For questions, please contact: Lesley Page, Ph.D., Program Director Department of Organizational Leadership, (815) 836-5192