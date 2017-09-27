Lewis University’s Philip Lynch Theatre presents the drama “The Boys Next Door”

Tom Griffin’s 1983 play “The Boys Next Door” is about four intellectually disabled men in a group home and their social worker. The Philip Lynch Theatre (PLT) is staging the heartwarming comedy with a cast of talented Lewis University students directed by Theatre Department Chairperson, Keith White of Joliet.

The playwright created characters who maintain their dignity and humanity in their neighborhood and world in which they exist. No matter how inhumane the outside world is for these residents, it is the world in which they live, and they must learn to cope with it to the best of their abilities.

Cast members include Robert Rigler of Lemont, Theodore J. Veremis-Dernekzis of Elk Grove, Ashley Stajura of Lockport, Andrew Wainscott of Mokena, Zackary Abu-Shanab of Plainfield, Christy Carlson of Lockport and Chris Pupik of Naperville.

Assisting the director, Keith White, are Sean Gallagher of Mokena as the stage manager and Eric Redmon of Yorkville as the assistant stage manager. Assistant Professor Andrew Nelsen of Joliet is designing the scenery and lighting. Natalia Bednarczyk of Burbank is the properties manager and assisting her with props is Cara Tumino of Lockport.

The play runs September 29-October 1 and October 5-8 and is recommended for patrons 13 years old and up.

The evening performances are 8 p.m. and the Sunday matinees are 2:30 p.m. In addition, there is a matinee performance at 4 p.m. on October 7. Ticket prices are $10 for adult and $9 for students and seniors. Lewis students pay $2 with an ID. For groups of 15 or more tickets are $8. Tickets are non-refundable. For more information, patrons can check out the PLT Website at www.lewisu.edu/plt, or call the box office (815) 836-5500 Monday through Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. The theatre is located on the main campus, the Oremus Fine Arts Center on Route 53 in Romeoville.