LifeSource, Chicago Bears to host blood, marrow drives December 27

In partnership with the Chicago Bears, LifeSource is asking people to give a different type of a gift this holiday season–the gift of life.

The Monsters of the Midway and Chicago’s Blood Center are teaming up to host two blood and marrow drives on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

One drive will take place from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Golf Mill Shopping Center, 239 Golf Mill Center in Niles, between The Children’s Place and Bath & Body Works. The other drive is scheduled from noon–6 p.m. at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.

Rookie running back Jordan Howard is scheduled to appear from 1:30-3 p.m. at the drive inside the Golf Mill Shopping Center, while punter Pat O’Donnell is to stop by the drive at the Elmhurst Public Library from 2-3:30 p.m. (Player appearances are subject to change.)

Every two seconds, someone needs blood. Blood is needed daily for surgeries, emergencies, medical procedures and cancer treatments. One donation has the potential to save as many as three lives. All presenting donors at these two drives will also receive a $10 Visa gift card and be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win Bears prizes. Due to gaming laws, must be at least 18 years of age to be entered in a random drawing. More information and full rules can be found at www.lifesource.org/bearsdrive.

To schedule your donation appointment, visit www.lifesource.org and click on the “Make an appointment” icon in the top right corner. Search by GROUP CODE 156A to register for the drive at the Golf Mill Shopping Center or GROUP CODE 518C for the drive at the Elmhurst Public Library. Those interested in joining the bone marrow registry will be able to do so at both drives.