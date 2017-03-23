Limitless learning: Valley View speeds plan to increase technology for students

By Laura Katauskas

Motivated by gains in student performance, Valley View School District 365u is looking to expand its technology program to the entire district by next year.

Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services Rachel Kinder said the move is about staying true to the district’s mission to have students college and career ready, giving them access to the tools they need to succeed.

The district began its Limitless Learning one-to-one technology initiative, meaning each student would have access to a Chromebook, last year, starting at the seventh and eighth grade level as well as an integration of a more mobile environment in the elementary levels, where Chromebooks could be stored in carts in the classroom.

The district’s original plan was to increase technology to include the middle and high school grade levels over a three-year period. However, the success of the initiative, has the district opting to not only complete the program next year but to expand it to include fourth and fifth grade levels and post high school levels, STEP program.

Executive Director of Technology Astrid Welch told the Valley View school board that the move forward to expand the scope of the project is due to a number of reasons but that the biggest force driving the endeavor is the digital curriculum available to instructors. The district has been able to use e-rate funds for the massive wall-to wall wireless infrastructure to ensure connectivity for all of its resources and the devices themselves are very affordable. Welch explains that using Chromebooks gives the district an opportunity to take advantage of free resources, the many google apps of the G-suite that are available, and a battery life of the device matches the school day.

Welch also noted that “it is not just about putting a device in the hands of students, it’s also making sure our educators have the support they need whether its technology coaches, building personnel, or operational technology support.”

Executive Director for Education Services 6-12 Karen Flories also explained that to make the program work it is critical to make sure devices are having an in moving the needle for growth and development for success. The district has seen significant gains across the board in its use of the program Achieve 3000, ratcheting Lexile (reading) levels up tremendously, and exceeding expectations.

According to the district, student outcomes continue to grow at the middle school level. Educators are leading professional development for their fellow educators on how to utilize technology to support and enhance instruction in the classroom. In addition, administration said there is a greater immediacy of feedback for teachers and students through the use of various platforms like Achieve 3000 and MATHiaX. In addition, students are taking more ownership of their learning and often times have differentiated learning paths to choose from. Many educators are more efficient with their instructional time by using tools and resources accessible through the one to one, plus roll out.

In conjunction with the schools and supported by the curriculum departments, the technology department completed another BrightBytes technology survey of students and staff in all schools this January and February. The survey results of this nationwide normed information was compared to the results of the same survey delivered last spring. The results of the middle school data show significant growth in three of the four key domains for 7th and 8th grade levels who received a one to one device, while at 6th grade, solid growth has occurred but it has been less dramatic.

“I do want to make this very clear– you do not get these results my simply putting a device into the hands of a child. It takes development and a plan component, so we have to really help develop and support our teachers in how this will enhance their curriculum,” said Flories.

“What resource that really makes us move the needle for growth and development is the usage in the classroom and what is really exciting is when the students are able to take these home, they will really be able to engage in that platform outside of the school day as well.”

The district has also made the connection at the elementary classroom level, increasing access to devices making, giving students 70 percent access to Chromebooks.

“The other goal is to work with rigorous curriculum that adopts to the unique learning style of our students at their level and we are able to do that with several resources,” said Adam Hurder, Executive Director for Educational Services Pre K-5.

Students have access to programs like Reflex Math and Dreambox, programs that students can continue to use over the summer, opening their access to information at their level.

“These have a tremendous impact on student learning and student growth,” said Hurder. “Achieve 3000 is one of those programs and we’ve seen a dramatic increase in with our devices that has paid off significantly for our learners.”

Welch said the district originally planned to add three grade level but recognized the curriculum at the high school level often combines juniors and seniors in some classes.

“Providing devices to half the student body in that second year would probably not be the best delivery,” said Welch. “We also had a very successful roll out in seventh and eighth grade this year, with operational concerns a non-issue so we would like to expand that to all four grade levels at the high school and post twelve; fill in the gap at the sixth grade level and expand the one-to-one to fourth and fifth grade levels.”

Currently Chromebooks are kept at school, however, plans also include for students to be able to take the devices home next year to build on student access. Administration plans to provide further information to students and parents about the process and will account for having allocations in place for charging Chromebooks if need be, etc.

The decision to expand the One to One rollout to include fourth and fifth grade students is driven by the needs of the curriculum and successes shown at the middle school level. It is not anticipated that students will take the devices home. In addition, the teaching and learning Coaches will be in place this year at the Elementary level to provide support as needed for the integration of these devices into curriculum delivery.

The financial resources needed to expand the original plan will be met by a combination of a lower Chromebook price point, the use of unused funds from last year’s initiative and grant funds. Valley View’s technology department will also pilot self-supporting the complete maintenance and repair of these additional devices in the second year.

The school board is expected to vote on the issue at the next board meeting.