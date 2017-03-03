Linden Oaks “Music and the Mind” gala set for April 21

Linden Oaks Behavioral Health will host a gala event, “Music and the Mind,” April 21, 5 p.m. at the Hilton Lisle/Naperville, 303 Corporate West Drive in Lisle. The event is designed to bring attention and resources to mental health awareness and treatment.

“Music and the Mind” will feature a musical performance by Juilliard-trained concert pianist and Harvard-educated psychiatrist, Richard Kogan, MD.

Dr. Kogan guides a dynamic presentation that explores the impact of psychological factors and psychiatric illness on the creative output of the great composer and pianist, Ludwig van Beethoven.

The presentation uses Beethoven’s personal story to communicate the complexity of mental health and raise questions about treatment and use of music to support healing.

Dr. Kogan has been praised for his “eloquent, compelling, and exquisite playing” by The New York Times, and The Boston Globe wrote that “Kogan has somehow managed to excel at the world’s two most demanding professions.”

Tickets, which are $150 each, include the performance as well as cocktails, appetizers, and an opportunity to mingle with guests and Dr. Kogan after the show

All of the proceeds from “Music and the Mind” will fund programs, services and capital needs for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses and substance abuse, through Linden Oaks, a provider of complex services for severe mood, personality, eating, anxiety and addictive disorders.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.eehealth.org/loh.