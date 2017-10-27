Lipinski accepting service academy nomination requests

Congressman Dan Lipinski is currently accepting nomination request letters from young men and women in the Third Congressional District who want to enter one of the U.S. Service Academies in 2018. The Third Congressional District includes parts of Romeoville, Lockport and Crest Hill.

“One of my congressional duties that I value the most is helping young men and women pursue their goal of serving our nation by entering one of our military service academies,” Rep. Lipinski said. “It is an honor and privilege to be able to nominate outstanding young leaders who want to serve others. I encourage those who are interested to begin a process that could truly change their lives and the future of our country.”

The service academies include:

Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO

Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

West Point Military Academy, West Point, NY

Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY

Coast Guard Academy admissions are based on a nationwide competition with no congressional nominations.

Potential candidates must have reached their 17th birthday and not passed their 23rd birthday on July 1st of the year they would enter the academy, be a United States citizen, have graduated from high school, be unmarried, have taken the ACT and/or SAT, and have met the stringent entrance requirements of their preferred academy.

The selection of nominees is based upon a “whole person” evaluation. Although nominations will not be made until January of 2018, all interested persons are encouraged to submit their written requests as soon as possible. The deadline for completed files is November 27th, 2017. Please be advised that a congressional nomination does not guarantee acceptance into the academy.

Nomination requests should be submitted to Rep. Lipinski’s office at 6245 S. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL, 60638. The phone number is (773) 948-6223.