Lisle Library District launches community engagement project

Lisle Library District has launched a Community Engagement Project as a way to help plan the library’s future. The goal of the Community Engagement Project is to listen to district residents, learn about their perceptions of the Library, and hear ideas, suggestions and perspectives about future services, resources, and programs. Information gathered will be summarized and presented to the Board of Trustees who will use what they have learned to inform future strategic planning.

There will be two Community Forums this June. The first is on Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m., and the second will take place on Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. Lisle residents of all backgrounds, whether library users or non-users, are encouraged to attend one of these sessions. Because of space, registration is required, either by phone, in person, or by visiting lislelibrary.org.

The Community Forums will be led by Millennia Consulting, a local firm serving the nonprofit, public and philanthropic sectors. Millennia Consulting has been hired to design and guide the entire Community Engagement Project.

The Library will also launch a Community Survey in July.