Lisle Police Blotter: Sept. 16-Oct. 6

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Lisle police department. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SEPTEMBER 16

Carolina Leal Granada, 38 of Lisle, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. for driving under the influence/alcohol, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. on the 1300 block of Burlington Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 24

Patrick Meath, 24, of Naperville, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. near Warrenville Road and Yender Avenue for aggravated driving under the influence/alcohol, driving with a suspended license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and damage to village property.

OCTOBER 3

Joseph C. Kallas, 26, of Downers Grove, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. in the 600 block of Ogden Avenue for driving under the influence/alcohol and speeding.

OCTOBER 6

Christopher M. Clabough, 29, of Homer Glen, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. on the 1000 block of Maple Avenue for driving under the influence/alcohol and speeding.