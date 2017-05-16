Lisle police staking out Dunkin’ Donuts rooftop May 19 for Special Olympics

For the 15 year in a row, law enforcement officers from throughout the state will stake out Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops to support Special Olympics Illinois.

Representatives from the Lisle Police Department will be on-site at the Lisle Dunkin’ Donuts at 1103 Maple Avenue on May 19 beginning at 5 a.m.

Officers hope to top last year’s donation total of $672,000 as they head to 274 Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops to raise awareness and donations for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois. Special Olympics athletes and their families and are among the special guests who will join police officers and rise to the occasion to show their support. In honor of the Special Olympics athletes and police officers participating in the rooftop event, Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $15,000 to the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run.

In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location that day and donates to the Torch Run will receive a free donut coupon. Guests donating at least $10 will receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run travel mug (while supplies last) and a coupon for free medium coffee. Other items, such as Torch Run T-shirts and raffle tickets, will be sold for various donation amounts. Additional activities will vary by Dunkin’ Donuts location.