Lisle-Woodridge Fire District, Station 52 honored by Edwards Hospital

Edward Hospital’s EMS (Emergency Medical Services) “Run of the Quarter” for January-March 2017 has been awarded to the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District, Station 52.

Fire District personnel were recognized for care they provided to a patient who was initially treated for an allergic reaction to medication, but who paramedics noticed was exhibiting symptoms of a heart attack. After being taken to Edward Hospital, it was discovered one of the patient’s coronary arteries was 100 percent blocked. Following treatment that included the placement of a stent to keep the artery open, the patient left the hospital a few days later.

“Without the continued assessment this patient’s critical event may have been overlooked,” says Bill Kottmann, President & CEO, Edward Hospital. “We would like to express our sincere thanks for the crew’s lifesaving efforts.”

In the “Run of the Quarter” program, the Edward EMS Team reviews ambulance runs by pre-hospital providers and selects one to be recognized every three months based on the following criteria: