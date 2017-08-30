Little Free Library new to Shorewood school

Troy Cronin Elementary School Library Coordinator Jill Scarcelli with third grade students at the school’s new Little Free Library. From left: Ava Kentner, Lily Randich, Aiden Sommerfeld and Freddy Navarrete.

Students at Troy Cronin Elementary School have a new way to find fun books to read at home. They can even keep them.

Cronin Library Coordinator Jill Scarcelli organized efforts to bring a “Little Free Library” to the school. It’s kept in the lunch room, which is a central location at the school.

The little library is similar to the school’s large library, in that it contains books students can read, but its structure is a small two-shelf hutch, rather than an entire room. Books from the Little Free Library are not checked out as they are in the main library. They can just be pulled off the shelves and taken home for as long as the students want them, no “checking out” required. Students may bring in their own books to donate to the little library, as well, when they are through with them.

“After you read them a few times,” Scarcelli said, “you’re usually through with them, anyway.”

To raise money to purchase the Little Free Library, Scarcelli began a coin collection contest in the school. The classroom that collected the most won a pizza party, and the coins went toward the project. When Scarcelli received the little library, she put it together, painted it and got it stocked with books appropriate for students up through junior high level.

It has board books, picture books and chapter books. Scarcelli said she expects students to get good use of the library during the school year.