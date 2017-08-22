Live 360° debuts Sept. 2 at The Promenade Bolingbrook: Year-round art, culture, fitness, food, fun

The Promenade Bolingbrook is excited to announce Live 360° (audio pronunciation here), a new, community driven program that transforms the mall into a gathering place filled with events surrounding art, culture, fashion, food, fitness and more. The Live 360° launch on Saturday, September 2 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. will be filled with family-friendly activities for people of all ages and with varying interests. “Live 360° has experiences, events and activities all curated from a combination of The Promenade Bolingbrook stores and the Bolingbrook area’s diverse community organizations,” said The Promenade Bolingbrook General Manager Tom Castagnoli. “We’re thrilled that our owner, Starwood Retail Partners, selected The Promenade Bolingbrook as one of the malls to launch the national program and look forward to partnering with a variety of community organizations, clubs, nonprofits and more. Events can be held daily, weekly and monthly. Some of our current annual events include 5Ks, live concerts, farmers markets and more.” Throughout the launch, visitors can enjoy live music, purchase their favorite foods from Gordon Biersch, Ted’s Montana Grill and Pork Chop along with trying their hand at Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, various crafts, an interactive family game show, inflatable slide, chalk art and more in throughout the center! To submit an idea for a Live 360° program, please email PromenadeLive360@gmail.com and visit the mall’s events page to learn about upcoming Live 360° programs.. See the launch event schedule on Saturday, September 2 below. Super Car Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon, Throughout the center Pedal to the metal! Supercar Saturday showcases an uber display of hundreds of super cars. If you are interested in showing your car, click here. MallStars Kids Club 2-3 p.m, The Row It’s time to slide down an inflatable slide, play games, make crafts and more! Not a MallStars member? Sign up at the event to receive information about The Promenade Bolingbrook’s exclusive, kid-friendly events; free giveaways; a quarterly newsletter with special offers; and more. MallStars Kids Club is a free club open to children 10 years old and younger. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu 3-4 p.m., The Row Improve fitness, self-esteem and your mental health with this Brazilian jiu jitsu class led by instructors from The Gentle Art. Last Taste of Summer 3-9 p.m., The Row Savor the last bits of summer with tasty foods from Ted’s Montana Grill, Pork Chop and Gordon Biersch available for purchase. Kidbucks Game Show 4-4:45 p.m. and 6:30-7:15 p.m., The Row Compete in fun, challenging games to make it to the money chamber where you can collect Kidbucks that can be redeemed for wonderful prizes! Strolling Magic 5:15-6 p.m. and 7:45-8:30 p.m., Throughout the center Get ready to ‘ooo’ and ‘ahh’ when magical entertainer Tim Balster performs his mind-bending, intricate tricks. Strung Out Concert 7-9 p.m., The Row Experience Chicago’s ultimate ‘70s musical experience when Strung Out takes the stage performing rock, soul and funk hits. The Promenade Bolingbrook features more than 75 stores, restaurants and an eight-screen iPic theater. Stores include Macy’s, H&M, Barnes & Noble, Bass Pro Shops, Victoria’s Secret, Francesca’s Collection, DSW Shoes, Kay Jewelers, The Children’s Place, Foot Locker, Forever 21, and Justice. Dining options include BD’s Mongolian Grill, Mago Grill and Cantina and Red Mango Yogurt & Smoothies. About The Promenade Bolingbrook The Promenade Bolingbrook is an outdoor center located at 631 East Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, Illinois; hours are Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Restaurant, department store and theatre hours may vary. For more information, visit ShoppingPromenade.com, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.