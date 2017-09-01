Local groups offering cash, assistance for Joliet qualified homebuyers

City of Joliet and the Will County Center for Community Concerns are offering people help through the Joliet Down Payment Assistance program

Prospective Chicago area homebuyers are encouraged to learn about all of Joliet’s outstanding community amenities at the Joliet Housing Expo on Saturday, September 9. Low to moderate-income homebuyers interested in purchasing a home in Joliet should especially consider attending the free event. The Expo will feature local lenders from First Midwest Bank, housing counselors, and REALTORS® to explain how cash is available to help make the down payment on a home affordable. The Expo runs 9 a.m.–noon at Joliet’s Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson Street.

“Through our allocation of federal HOME funds, we have over $300,000 available to assist low and moderate-income families and individuals achieve the dream of their own home,” said Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk. “For those who want to own a home in Joliet and live in this incredible community, please consider attending the Housing Expo so you can learn more.”

Elizabeth Dunn from the Will County Center for Community Concerns, added, “The program offers assistance starting at $1,000 and ranging much higher all the way up to 20 percent of the home’s purchase price. For those who want to invest in Joliet, we want to invest in you.”

In addition to information on Joliet’s Down Payment Assistance program, the Expo will feature numerous organizations such as the Joliet Park District, public library, YMCA and Joliet Township High School, all showcasing why Joliet is a great place to live.

“At the Expo we can show prospective homebuyers hundreds of eligible properties in Joliet including varieties of single-family homes, townhouses, and condos,” said David McClintock, CEO of the Three Rivers Association of REALTORS®. “There’s plenty of inventory and an abundance of help for the many people who qualify for this unique program.”

In addition to learning about the Joliet Down Payment Assistance program at the Expo, attendees can receive information on Will County’s Neighborhood Stabilization program, which assists eligible buyers with the purchase and renovation of foreclosed properties in the area.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/joliethousingexpo or call 815-722-0722.