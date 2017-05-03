Local helps homeschooled hoopsters win hardware

By Mark Gregory

While everyone knows about the Bolingbrook Raiders run to the Class 4A state finals and third-place finish, there was another Bolingbrook product earning hardware on the hardwood.

Meet Immanuel Adams, a homeschooled 16-year-old who played basketball for the Illinois CRU, a homeschool program affiliated with Crossroads Christian Youth Center, an independent, non-denominational ministry that has served the needs of youth in Chicago’s West Suburbs for more than 40 years.

The Illinois CRU this season earned a divisional championship and had the opportunity to play for the undisputed national title.

“It was a good experience and I really enjoyed,” Adams said. “I had run track for CRU a couple years ago, but I had really never played basketball. My father played and I had shot around with friends at the gym, but I had never been on an actual team. Last year I decided to try out and see what it was. It was a really special opportunity for me.”

The Illinois CRU athletic program began around 25 years ago as a way for homeschooled students to fulfill the physical education requirement of their educational curriculum.

What started simply as gym class quickly evolved into a unique opportunity for homeschool families and athletes to participate in competitive sports as a state-recognized, non-traditional school.

The Illinois CRU program has grown significantly and offers competitive opportunities for youth in basketball, baseball, football, volleyball, soccer and track.

The Illinois CRU competes in the National Christian Homeschool Championships and has provided a platform to give exposure to both male and female athletes that have gone on to compete at top Division I programs across the country including NCAA national champions Justin Jackson (University of North Carolina) and Moriah Jefferson (UConn and WNBA’s San Antonio Stars).

This season, CRU made it further than any team in the 23-year history of the program, earning a trip to the national tournament in Springfield, Missouri, where the Illinois CRU won the boys Class 5A title and were crowned champions for that division.

Unlike the IHSA format, as a divisional champion, CRU then advanced to the go on to compete against the other seven divisional champions in an eight-team, winner-take-all tournament.

Illinois CRU came up just short, falling to Oklahoma City in the final game – but still earned the title of National Runners-up.

One of the reasons that second-year coach Linton Ellis believes his team had success was the fact that this season he focused on bringing the young men together off the court as well as on it.

Unlike a traditional school, the homeschooled athletes don’t have the opportunity to have classes together or bump into each other in the hallway.

So, Ellis made those opportunities happen.

“I am very aware of chemistry and camaraderie and being able to build a friendship outside of just being on the court together,” said head coach Linton Ellis. “So, we tried as many times as we could this past season over to my house on a Saturday evening and we would have pizza and they would go out in the driveway and shoot around and laugh and joke and talk. That was probably the biggest difference between this year and the previous year, which was my first year as coach. We live in different places, but my house is within 40 minutes of everyone, so we met there.

“We talked some basketball and watched some film, but for the most part, I just wanted them to have fun and that really tightened the bond and that was one of the keys why were successful.”

Adams agreed that the bonding helped.

“I think we did well this year because we really enjoyed being together and hanging out and that helped us come together so we could have that mentality to compete for a national championship,” he said.

And as the Illinois CRU returns all but one player next season, a repeat is already being discussed.

“We are going to work hard this offseason,” Adams said. “One of the hardest things about getting so far is sometimes you get content, but we want to get to the next level. People know who CRU is now. We are on the map. We just have to work hard, practice and keep getting better, listen to our coaches and keep developing as young men.”