Local students earn American Legion scholarships

Award certificates were presented to First Place winner Kayla Dunwood, a senior at Willowbrook High School and Second Place winner Christel Thompson, a senior at Montini High School for the American Legion 2017 High School Oratorical Scholarship Program: Constitutional Speech Contest.

The purpose of the contest is to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation of the Constitution of the United States among high school students. Other objectives of the contest include the development of leadership, the ability to think and speak clearly and intelligently, and the preparation for acceptance of the duties and responsibilities, the rights and privileges of American citizenship.

Please contact Robert A. McGuffin, Chairman, American Legion Oratory Competition, at ram2127@sbcglobal.com for more information.