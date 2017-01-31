Home / Downers Grove / Local students earn American Legion scholarships

Local students earn American Legion scholarships

Commander Ed Ludwig, left, Alexander Bradley Burns American Legion Post 80, Downers Grove; Christel Thompson, Senior, Montini High School; Kyla Dunwood, Senior Willowbrook High School; and Robert McGuffin, Chairman, American Legion Post 80 2017 Oratory Competition.

Award certificates were presented to First Place winner Kayla Dunwood, a senior at Willowbrook High School and Second Place winner Christel Thompson, a senior at Montini High School for the American Legion 2017 High School Oratorical Scholarship Program: Constitutional Speech Contest.

The purpose of the contest is to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation of the Constitution of the United States among high school students. Other objectives of the contest include the development of leadership, the ability to think and speak clearly and intelligently, and the preparation for acceptance of the duties and responsibilities, the rights and privileges of American citizenship.

Please contact Robert A. McGuffin, Chairman, American Legion Oratory Competition, at ram2127@sbcglobal.com for more information.

