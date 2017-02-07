Locals head to sectional

By Scott Taylor

For the Bugle

While the season came to an end for Plainfield Central’s team Saturday at the Plainfield South Regional at Town and Country Lanes in Joliet, it did have three individual qualifiers.

Seniors Heather Petkewicz and Esmerelda Flores and junior Megan Allensworth advanced to the sectional, which will take place Saturday at Orland Bowl in Orland Park.

“It feels pretty good,” Allensworth said. “We worked well as a team today. We didn’t quite get what we wanted, but to get three out, it was pretty great. Spares were the key and supporting each other really helped.”

“I’m feeling amazing,” Flores said. “I was not feeling good when I woke up, but the team supported me throughout the day and I was able to push through and get to this, thanks to my team.”

Petkewicz shot a 1,187, Flores had a 1,168 and Allensworth added a 1,127.

“As a senior, it was one of the best feelings to make it out with a senior and a junior,” Petkewicz said. “It is amazing. We definitely worked well together as a team today. It was a good day overall.”

All three have experience at the sectional level after they competed as a team last year for the Wildcats.

“We don’t want to overthink it,” Flores said. “That is the major thing. We have to think about the moment.”

“We can’t worry about going to state,” Petkewicz said. “We just have to bowl and have fun.”

The Wildcats were hovering around the fourth and final individual qualifying spot throughout the day and were 41 pins out of the fourth and final qualifying spot entering the final game of the day, and went up against the fourth place team, Yorkville.

However, the Foxes were able to hold on, finishing 50 pins ahead of the Wildcats, who shot a 5,415.

Central didn’t know they were so close entering the final game.

“I saw that we were in fifth, but I didn’t know how close we were,” Allensworth said.

“I had no idea,” Flores said.

Despite not advancing as a team, the girls all agreed this year’s team was their favorite.

“This is one of the best seasons as a team in my opinion,” Petkewicz said. “It was fun and we were together as a tight group.”

“We’ve had a really good season,” Allensworth said. “We’ve had a team that’s closer than we’ve every been before, so that really helps a lot. We also really support each other.”

Also qualifying for sectionals for Plainfield was the Plainfield North duo of Bekah Syers and Jenna Sussenbach.

Syers shot a 1,202 to advance, while Sussenbach was the final individual qualifier with a 1,114.