Lockport High names Porter Pride winners

Each quarter, Lockport Township High School teachers nominate exceptional students to be the recipients of the district’s Porter Pride award, which recognizes students who bring their best each and every day to school.

On Dec. 20, Porter Pride recipients and their families were invited to attend a recognition breakfast, where they received a certificate commemorating the honor. Students are nominated by teachers in each department.

Porter Pride winners include Tyler C. Nobis and Alyssa Longanecker, activities; Karlee Stortz, athletics; Mashal F. Hassan, career tech; Skyelar E. Aguilar, English; Laurel Kucharski, guidance; Senene T. Jones, guidance; Crystal Montoya, math; nareen M. Bustami, MIS; Nathaniel G. Villacres, physical education; Giancarlo J. Garnica, ROTC; Grace M. Miller, science; Katherine E. Fritz, social studies; Madelyn G. Alvarado, visual and performing arts; and Mia S. Gomora, world languages.