Lockport Township High School culinary students earn spot at nationals

On April 24, Lockport Township High School’s Porter Culinary Team members Amir Abdallah, Tim Behland and Jose Cruz competed in their last rounds of mini competitions at Kendall College for Team Illinois and nationals.

Excitingly, the culinary students of 2017 were able to keep Lockport’s first place streak going. For the first time, LTHS has two Porter Culinary Team members on Team Illinois and are heading to Nashville, Tenn., for nationals in July.

LTHS culinary students Amir Abdallah and Tim Behland won spots on Team Illinois with their braised chicken thighs, mustard dumplings, sugar snap peas and asparagus salad. Chef Brian Schreiber awarded the boys and Mia Pitzaferro of Glenbrook South 10 lbs. of potatoes to practice their cuts before their first practice.