Lockport Township High School names Class of 2017 valedictorians, salutatorian

Two graduating seniors at Lockport Township High School tied for top honors for the Class of 2017 and have been named valedictorians – Brendan O’Dwyer and Mary Kate Buchheit. Tomi Jo Mansell has been named salutatorian and all will be honored at the graduation ceremony on June 3.

O’Dwyer said he is thrilled to be co-valedictorians of Lockport Township High School’s Class of 2017 with Mary Kate and he would also like to congratulate Tomi Jo on being named salutatorian.

O’Dwyer enjoyed his time at LTHS, spending two years with the baseball program, two years on the math team, and four years forming close relationships with friends as well as teachers that he will never forget. He also loved participating in community service events for the National Honor Society, tutoring sophomore students during his senior study hall, and spending time with his brother, Dylan, throughout all of his time at Lockport.

O’Dwyer is looking forward to furthering his education at Princeton University where he will be studying Mathematics and Statistics. O’Dwyer expressed gratitude towards all of his friends for supporting him throughout all of high school and is also very appreciative for the instruction, direction, and advice he has received from his teachers, guidance counselors, and coaches.

Most importantly, O”Dwyer would like to sincerely thank not only his parents for their loving support, guidance, and encouragement, but also his brother for always being able to make him happy. These people are what made his experience at Lockport so rewarding, memorable, and truly special. Brendan will never forget his time spent here, and he is excited to see what he and all of his fellow classmates will accomplish in the future.

Because of a hearing impairment since the age of two, Buchheit’s journey to become co-valedictorian was a struggle, but with the help from dedicated teachers and speech pathologists, as well as a strong work ethic, she began to succeed academically. By her senior year, Buccheit was named an Illinois State Scholar and an AP Scholar with Distinction.

Outside of the classroom, Buchheit enjoyed her roles as NHS secretary and Vice President of the Science Club, competing in the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Competition for two years and qualifying at the national level in the Chemistry Olympiad.

A Porter Pride recipient, Buchheit has been a four-year varsity tennis member and co-captain her senior year, qualifying twice for state and twice earning the Sportsmanship Award. Her journey coming full circle as Buccheit plans to study speech and hearing science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Tomi Jo Mansell is very grateful to be Lockport Township’s Class of 2017 Salutatorian. She has deeply enjoyed her last four years here at LTHS, playing tennis all four years and being involved in various other programs her most memorable being the JKB Student Athlete Leadership Program and ACES Adaptive P.E. Class.

Mansell will be attending the University of Notre Dame in the fall, pursuing a major in pre-professional studies, on the pre-med track with an interdisciplinary minor in science, technology, and values.

Mansell is passionate about working with children and wishes to be a pediatrician, helping children live healthy lives each day. She accredits her supportive teachers and mentors, loving family, and endearing friends for making her four years at LTHS so special and wishes the best of luck to her classmates as she knows they will all go on to do amazing things.