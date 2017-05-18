Lockport Township High School’s Zimny earns Eagle Scout status

Lockport Township High School student Ryan Zimny has earned Eagle Scout ranking, the highest honor a Boy Scout can receive, for making improvements at Shady Oaks Camp.

Shady Oaks Camp is a not for profit summer camp for individuals of all ages with disabilities located in Homer Glen. The operation of Shady Oaks ranges from $300,000 to $350,000 per year, with most of the expenses incurred during the eight-week camp period. This cost does not include improvements and maintenance to the buildings, electrical and plumbing, and septic fields.

Due to the lack of state funding, Shady Oaks Camp was in desperate need of dorm room improvements. This includes paint, cosmetic & minor structural repairs, and adding the installation of sensory equipment.

Zimny’s Eagle Scout project consisted of designed and rehabilitating one of the dorm rooms to create a sensory room for the campers. It was a four-month project that was completed in early December. Upon completion of this project, as well as other final requirements, Zimny earned his Eagle Scout rank on February 14.